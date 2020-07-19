ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Paramedics took four adults to the hospital in urgency after they were struck by lightning in south St. Louis City during Sunday's severe storms.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said this happened near Louisiana and Montana in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The department said all four were taken to a hospital and one of them is in critical condition.
No other information was released.
News 4 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
