ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four people were found shot near a south St. Louis City auto parts shop.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said four people were found shot after 8:15 p.m. near Arkansas Ave. and Potomac St. in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
Police said the shooting started near the Advance Auto Parts on Gravois and then the victims ran to Arkansas and Potomac, which is right behind the shop.
The victims' conditions were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.