ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are now open following a crash Monday morning.
Police and fire crews blocked all three lanes of the highway near Carrie Ave just before noon.
Officials said four people were transported to local hospitals, two with critical injuries and two with serious injuries.
No other information was made available.
