ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 270 completely shutdown Friday night in north St. Louis County after a multi-vehicle accident left passengers with serious injuries.
The three-car crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on eastbound I-270 by Lilac and a heavy police presence was sent to the scene. All westbound lanes near Riverview are also shutdown.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash may have happened because of a driver going the wrong way. Four people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.
