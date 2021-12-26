4 more Blues go on COVID-19 protocols list

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Four more Blues have been placed on the COVID-19 protocols list.

The team announced that Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Johnson and James Neal tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday; Ivan Barbashev tested positive Thursday. Those four players join Oskar Sundqvist on the protocols list; he has been out since December 18.

NHL delays return to play past December 27 Bad news for Blues fans who had tickets to Monday's Devils matchup.

The Blues have not played since December 19, when they lost to the Jets 4-2 in Winnipeg. However, the three scheduled games since then have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues; last week's contests in Ottawa and Toronto, and the December 27 game against New Jersey.

The NHL paused operations from Wednesday through the scheduled Christmas break, which was set to end Sunday. On Christmas Eve, however, the league announced it was calling off games on December 27, too.