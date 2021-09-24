TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A two-vehicle accident closed four lanes of northbound I-270 near I-64 late Friday morning.
The accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. near the Clayton Road overpass. Information on injuries was not immediately known.
Traffic was backed up for more than three miles. All lanes reopened around 1:00 p.m.
