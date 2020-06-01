MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Four men who died in a plane crash Sunday in Macoupin County have been identified.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department said the plane crashed around 3:50 p.m. on a property on Wonderland Ranch Drive just south of Carlinville.
The pilot, 35-year-old Joshua Sweers, of Michigan, and three passengers died in the crash. The other victims were identified as Daniel Shedd, 37, of Missouri, Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Michigan, and John Camilleri, 39, of New York.
The cause of the crash is yet known. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
