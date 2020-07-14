ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Initial information from police Tuesday night shows that four people have been killed in two shootings in north St. Louis.
Police said three people were killed in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue.
The second shooting was reported two blocks away in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue.
Despite the close proximity of the deadly shootings, police told News 4 they don't believe they are connected.
