FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Several fights at a SkyZone in Fairview Heights led to officers taking four juveniles into custody late June.
On June 26, a disturbance broke out inside the SkyZone on Lincoln Trail at 10:30 p.m. and officers from the Fairview Heights Police Department were called to help disperse 200 people, mostly juveniles, who were still inside. The O'Fallon, Caseyville, Belleville and St. Clair County police departments were called to help since the crowd was so large.
While trying to clear the business and surrounding area, more fights ensued.
"Officers broke up the fights while surrounded by hundreds of juveniles," the Fairview Heights Police Department wrote in a press release. Four girls were taken into custody but later released to their parents or legal guardian.
"We are aware of videos circulating of some of the activities during the melee and are investigating the conduct of the patrons and officers on scene," the department said.
No additional information has been released.
