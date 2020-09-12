NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in North City that left four people wounded Friday night.
Officers found four two men and two women shot in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach near Rauschenbach Park just before midnight.
Detectives said two unidentified suspects were arguing nearby when they starting shooting at each other.
One of the men was shot in the back while the other was shot in his ankle. A 37-year-old women was also shot in the wrist and a 31-year-old women was shot in her the back and legs, police said.
All the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
