ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded outside of a St. Louis night club late Saturday night.
Just past 11:30 p.m., an argument broke out in front of Reign nightclub n the 1100 block of Washington Ave. During the confrontaction, police said multiple people pulled out their guns and started shooting at each other.
Several nearby businesses and residences were struck by gunfire.
When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old man who was shot in the back in the lobby of the club. He was critically injured and taken to a local hospital for surgery.
Later, a 22-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, and 36-year-old man were dropped off at a nearby hospital. Police said the 29-year-old was shot in the chest and listed in critical condtion.
The 36-year-old was shot in the buttocks and the 22-year-old was shot in the foot.
According to Reign's website, the nightclub closed at 11 p.m. on Saturdays.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
