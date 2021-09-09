ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were shot in under two hours in the City of St. Louis Wednesday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., a man was shot twice in the arm in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge. He was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived on the scene.
About an hour later, three people were shot in the 4000 block of St. Ferdinand. Police said all three of them were conscious and breathing shortly after the shooting.
Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 3100 block of Whittier after a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details regarding any of the shootings have been released. This is a developing story that will be updated when police release more information. Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is encouraged to call St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers.
