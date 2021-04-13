ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting May 4, beer lovers will be able to pick up 4 Hands Brewing's newest philanthropic beer, State Wide.
The new hazy pale ale has notes of citrus and stone fruit. Portions of the sales will be donated to the Veterans Community Project. The project will build a specialized community of 50 tiny homes for at-risk and homeless veterans.
"We have always strived to be an organization with a purpose,” said Kevin Lemp, Founder and CEO of 4 Hands Brewing Co. “When we launched City Wide in 2016, we found our voice. We are excited to expand our philanthropic voice with the release of State Wide Hazy Pale Ale in partnership with VCP.”
