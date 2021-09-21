KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 4 Hands Brewery Company has plans to open a location in downtown Kirkwood.
The restaurant and taproom would be located at the corner of Argonne and Clay. Part of the project is revamping the public space around the restaurant to include seating, a park area and public restroom.
Kirkwood officials tell News 4 it will be months before permits are approved. A possible opening date could be late spring or summer 2022.
