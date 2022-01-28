You have permission to edit this article.
4 escape St. Louis City's juvenile detention center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four people escaped St. Louis City's juvenile detention center Friday afternoon. 

Officials with the city's police department said the four juveniles escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center and officers are looking for them. News 4 asked for more information and we're still waiting to hear back.

