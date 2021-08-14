ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For third time in less than a month, there has been a disturbance at the City Justice Center (CJC) in downtown St. Louis.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Authorities tell News 4 that about two dozen detainees were on recreation time in the recreation area of the fourth floor, when around 12 detainees beat and kicked four other detainees. Corrections officers then stepped in and pulled the targets of attack out of scrum before they used OC spray to calm the situation. The four targets were taken to a hospital.

After authorities reviewed surveillance video, the city sheriff and police were contacted to transport the detainees responsible for the attack to the CJC annex, which is on the campus of the Medium Security Institution, or the Workhouse.

It comes a little more than two weeks after two disturbances broke out at the facility. In total, there have been six disturbances at the CJC over the past nine months.

Video captures riot after CJC detainees jam locks, gain access to officers' station The video starts routine enough. Just after 7 p.m. Friday night, a number of detainees are seen out of the cells, on what city officials say was recreation time.

In early August, more than 100 detainees were then moved to the campus of the Workhouse. Some inmates had previously been moved from the Workhouse to the CJC as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign promise by Mayor Tishaura Jones to close the Workhouse within her first 100 days in office. At the time, one supporter of closing the Workhouse said he was concerned the move was being made too fast.

Justice Center, Workhouse both bad options for inmates, public safety officials say After two riots in less than a week, city officials are coming forward with short and long-term solutions for fixing ongoing problems inside the City Justice Center (CJC).

City officials have cited problems with locks on some cells doors at CJC, saying they need to be fixed. A corrections officer previously told News 4 the facility is not safe for guards or inmates. When it was announced that some inmates at the CJC were being moved to the Workhouse, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said both options are bad for inmates. The current population of the Workhouse campus, including detainees who were transferred Saturday, is now 80. City officials say more from CJC could be sent there to expedite upgrades at CJC.

Police said no officers were injured in Saturday morning's disturbance.

Mayor Jones's office released the following statement about the situation at the Workhouse: