DESOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters battled a 4-alarm fire at a Jefferson County home that left four people dead overnight.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Vineland School Road in De Soto. Officials said two people who were inside the home called 911 for help. The victims said they jumped from the second story window after the fire ripped through the stairs.
During the call, dispatchers learned four more people were trapped inside. When they got there, firefighters used ground ladders to access the second floor.
"While doing a secondary search, they were able to discover four deceased adults in the home," said De Soto Fire Captain Stephen Orr.
The family's dog also died in the fire.
The surviving two victims suffered extensive burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fire crews from 15 Jefferson and Washington County fire departments assisted with the blaze. Crews were able to get the fire under control around 5 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.