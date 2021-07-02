ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four children were shot in the City of St. Louis in an eight-hour time span.
The first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ohio. According to police, an argument led to a 7-year-old boy being shot in the back and a 15-year-old suffering a graze wound. They were each taken to the hospital.
Just over three hours later, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 3200 block of Itaska. An update on his condition has not been released, but authorities said he was conscious and breathing.
Then, a 14-year-old was shot shortly after midnight in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street. Officers on the scene told News 4 the boy was sitting on his bed when a bullet came through the wall. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
In the same timeframe, four adults were shot, three of them fatally, in the City of St. Louis. So far, there have been 95 homicides in the city in 2021, which is slightly down compared to this time last year.
