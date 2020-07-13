ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four boys were injured after a boat hit their canoe on the Meramec River in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old man left his boat's wheel unattended and walked to the back of his boat when the boat hit a canoe with four boys and a man in a separate raft.
This happened downstream from the Miramagoua boat ramp. The boys, aged 7 to 12, suffered minor to sever injuries. A 9-year-old was airlifted to a hospital.
No other information was released.
