ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four boys escaped a juvenile detention center Friday afternoon just north of Downtown.
Police confirmed the escape from the Hogan Regional Youth Center but have not said what the boys were charged with or how old they are. The center is run by the state and can house more than 30 boys.
Last July, five teenagers escaped the same center.
five court-confined teenagers overpowered staff members and forced their way out of a St. Louis youth center last week, according to St. Louis police.
