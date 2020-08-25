ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four young teenagers are accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis Monday night.
The 25-year-old woman was in the area of N. 6th Street and Olive Street when four boys between the ages of 12 and 15 approached her while she was exiting her car.
According to police, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman while another went into her pocket and stole her keys and personal items.
After ordering the victim to walk away, two of the suspects got into the victim’s 2005 Nissan Altima while the other two got into a white sedan. Both vehicles then drove away from the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
