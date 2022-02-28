4 at large following car break-ins, police chase in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Sunset Hills are searching for several men who were spotted breaking into cars at a hotel late Sunday night.
Just before midnight, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn on South Kirkwood for a report of people breaking into cars. When they got there, four men jumped into a silver Toyota with no plates and sped off down eastbound Interstate 44 from Grand to Sidney where they crashed.
After the crash, all four men escaped. One of the men fired a shot under the car. Police said a AR pistol with a full 40 round magazine, a handgun, spent shell casing, raw fentanyl, marijuana and several stolen items were seized.
