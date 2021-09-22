O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four suspects were arrested Tuesday night following a theft at an O’Fallon, Missouri business.
Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to a business on Mexico Loop Road West after four suspects stole a “felony amount of items from the store,” O’Fallon police said. Three of the suspects ran off before police arrived, but the fourth suspect was left behind.
The three suspects who took off were later found sitting in a parked car in a nearby neighborhood driveway. They refused to cooperate with an officer and drove off. Police pursued the vehicle and stop sticks were deployed near the Highway K and Highway N intersection. After the car went over the stop sticks, it was disabled and eventually stopped on Highway 364. The suspects then ran off into an adjacent farm field and were taken into custody.
The three suspects who attempted to elude officers and the fourth suspect that was left behind are currently in custody at the O’Fallon Police Department pending application of warrants with the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stolen property was recovered, police said.
