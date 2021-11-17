SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Missouri Wednesday night according to a United States Geological Survey earthquake map.
The center of the earthquake was near Williamsville, Missouri in the Poplar Bluff area. There are no reports of damage in that area or surrounding areas.
The initial intensity was reported as a 3.7 magnitude but was changed shortly after to 4.0. The earthquake could also be felt in areas close to Farmington and Cape Girardeau, according to the map.
The earthquake happened just before 9 p.m. There have been reports of people feeling the quake in Kentucky and Tennessee as well.
