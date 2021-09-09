ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend, the City Foundry is hosting its third annual Taste of Black St. Louis event.
The festival kicks off Friday and goes through Sunday. There will be more than 60 vendors with food, chef battles and music from DJs and bands.
The popular family festival is anticipating more than 20,000 attendees. Masks are required and vaccines will also be offered on site.
For more information on the festival, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.