ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An argument led to a man being shot in South City.
A 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old man got into an argument in the 3500 block of S. Spring Ave. The 44-year-old went outside and waited for the suspect to leave.
Moments later, as the suspect was leaving, the victim threatened him. The suspect fired two warning shots towards the ground, but the victim kept walking towards him.
The suspect shot the victim and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Later the suspect turned himself and the weapon in.
The investigation is ongoing.
