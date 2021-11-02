ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 36-year tradition is returning to add a splash of holiday sparkle to the Anheuser-Busch brewery.
Starting Nov. 26, guests can stroll through millions of twinkling lights at the Brewery Lights show until the end of the year. The family-friendly event will also include a state-of-the-art display with a 22-foot digital Christmas tree, five firepits where guests can make tasty s’mores and a designated kid’s zone packed with train rides, a 40-foot snow man and a DJ.
Tickets are available now for $10 online. Free parking and a complimentary 16-ounce beer, for guests 21 and up, will be included in the purchase.
“We have put a lot of effort into reimagining the event to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy in a safe and family-friendly environment. Whether it’s your first time or your 36th – Brewery Lights will be a great place to celebrate with friends and family,” Anheuser Busch Manager Glenn Cox said.
Tickets are available here.
