ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is leading the pack when it comes to arrests through Operation LeGend.
Operation LeGend brings in federal law enforcement agencies to work with state and local law enforcement to try and root out violent crime.
Since the program first came to St. Louis, 828 people have been arrested, including 43 homicide suspects, and 359 guns were seized. According to officials, 357 people have been federally charged in the area.
“Through Operation LeGend, we have dedicated over 1,000 federal agents and tens of millions of dollars to the cities. This includes our agents and intelligence analysts, fugitive trackers, forensic experts to work with our task forces to take violent criminals off the street. We have already seen some excellent results around the country,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, homicides in St. Louis decreased by more than 50% during the 12 weeks the Operation has been in place compared to the 12 weeks prior. The city saw 111 homicides from May 12 to Aug. 12 compared to 52 homicides between Aug. 13 and Nov. 5. Overall crime has decreased by 26.6% since the Operation began.
Authorities have not said when they plan to end Operation LeGend.
