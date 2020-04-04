SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police have identified a 35-year-old man found dead inside a car in south St. Louis Friday.
Officers arrived to the 5200 block of Louisiana just before 9 p.m. where they found Luis Hidalgolimber, 35, inside. Hidalgolimber had several fatal puncture wounds, police said.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
