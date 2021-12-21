ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a 35-year-old man in connection to a north St. Louis murder in September.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kori Young, 43, was shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Florissant just after 2 p.m. during a fight on Sept. 13. Young died from his injuries.
Nearly four months later, detectives arrested 35-year-old Demetrius Branom on the following charges:second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
