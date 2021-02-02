JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 death count increased by 339 Tuesday.

Every week, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services examines death certificates to ensure that everyone who died of COVID-19 is properly accounted for in their system. On Monday, the department said they analyzed several death certificates and linked the additional COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases in the state’s disease surveillance system.

The deaths, which were not previously reported by another entity, were released on Tuesday. Of the 339 deaths, 11 occurred in November, 190 in December and 138 occurred since the start of the new year.

Since September the state has been providing weekly updates to their coronavirus death toll, which typically causes a sharp increase in deaths added to Missouri’s total. The state said not all deaths reported in their daily total occur in the previous 24 hours because once a death is reported, it is assigned on the date it occurred, not when it was reported.

Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down cases in Missouri and Illinois As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

Missouri currently does not report on probable or pending deaths. Sometimes that data is reported at the local level but will not be reported by the state until it is confirmed through a death certificate analysis or through the disease surveillance system.

Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri has reported 7,088 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The state also has had 460,487 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.