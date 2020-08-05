kmovgeneric_car crash

JEFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman from Valles Mines was killed when her SUV crashed in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.

Rachael Bailey, 32, was driving northbound on Interstate 55 when her 2000 Ford Expedition went off the road, hit a concrete bridge structure and caught fire. The fiery crash occurred just before 11 a.m.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

