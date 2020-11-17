SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Cahokia man was killed early Saturday morning when he was rear-ended in Sauget.
Toshorn Napper had come to a stop in the roadway near the railroad tracks in the 3000 block of Mississippi Avenue (Route 3) just after 2 a.m.
According to police, Napper was hit from behind by a truck and was killed in the crash.
The driver of the truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no information available on why Napper was stopped in the road, or whether the other driver will face charges.
