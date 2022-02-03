ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A heated argument led to one person shot in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday evening.
The incident took place the Northwestern Inn located on the 5700 block of Natural Bridge Rd. A 30-year-old man and an unknown suspect were involved in an argument that led to a physical altercation.
The victim attempted to escape from the motel to a gas station next door, but the suspect followed him and then shot him in the leg.
The suspect ran away, and EMS took the victim to the hospital. He was listed in stable condition.
