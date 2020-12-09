NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the O'Fallon neighborhood of North City Monday night.
A man was shot lying on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Alice near Florissant just before 8:30 p.m.
He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene. Police identified him as 30-year-old Terri Norman Gordon.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
