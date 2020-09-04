WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There’s a big effort to save a north St. Louis County suburb.
Congressman Lacy Clay, County Executive Sam Page and Wellston Mayor Nate Griffin on Friday announced a $30 million investment into the area to fund the rehabilitation and restoration of 200 affordable housing units.
"I believe that majority Black suburbs like Wellston, even with all the challenges it faces, are worth saving. And I refused to believe that the good people who live here would be better off scattered across the region if they were forced to abandon this community," Clay said.
