ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Sheriff's Office has launched their body camera program today, according to Sheriff Vernon Betts.
30 body cameras are available for deputies who work in the street every day serving papers, restraining orders, conducting evictions and on the Crisis Intervention Team.
“Today, I am happy to announce that I am instituting a body camera program for the Sheriff’s Office. Despite my office being woefully underfunded by city hall, I made this kind of accountability a priority. I was able to utilize funds generated from land tax sales to test and purchase body cameras last year and am now launching the body camera program in full today," said Sheriff Vernon Betts.
Deputies working in courthouses are covered through existing security cameras and will not be wearing a body camera.
According to the office, the cameras are from a Chinese manufacturer called Boblov. They cost $120 camera, but with additional equipment and data storage the total cost for the equipment for the program is just over $4,000. Each Boblov KJ21 1296P body camera is multi-function wearable camera which has powerful auto IR night vision and a large capacity battery. The video recorder comes with a battery that lasts for 9-10 hours of recording time in 1080P resolution. The camera can record a video of up to 30 minutes in length.
Any video accompanying an incident report will be downloaded and stored indefinitely, said the sheriff's office.
Last year, the sheriff's office's Crisis Intervention Team wore different models of cameras to test for durability and daily use.
“I believe body cameras are not only a tool to keep law enforcement accountable to the public, I strongly believe they also increase the safety of my deputies. This is a dangerous job, everyday Deputy Sheriffs are serving restraining orders, warrants and evictions,” said Sheriff Betts.
