ST. PAUL, MN (WCCO) -- A 3-year-old girl from St. Paul, Minnesota went viral this weekend because of a hilarious request she made for her birthday party.
There was never a doubt The Lion King would factor into Leona Feigh's third birthday party. She loves it. So, Leona asked for a cake depicting a very specific scene from the movie with her favorite character Mufasa.
"I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think I was a horrible parent. I was like 'So here's the thing my child said. I thought it was funny. We're just going to go with it,'" said Alison Feigh, Leona's Mother.
Leona wanted the moment that's been ripping hearts out since the mid-'90s - Mufasa's death. That way, Leona said, everyone would be so sad, they wouldn't want to eat the cake and she'd have it all to herself.
"Really gets comedy, and that's important in our family that you can tell a joke and sell a joke. She's already figuring that out at the age of 3,” her uncle Casey Feigh said.
Rosalie Davis with The Thirsty Whale Bakery in north Minneapolis brought the unique request to life. "Normally the 3-year-old cakes don't have dead characters on them," she said.
Now, Rosalie just wants to meet Leona. She said, "The person asking for the cake is probably more interesting than the cake."
The sweet, and yes, empathetic, 3-year-old's popularity has grown beyond just Twin Cities cake decorators. Her uncle Casey's tweet about it has nearly 750,000 likes.
Leona already has her mind made up for next year. When she turns 4, she wants a cake with Cinderella...and no surprise -- the evil stepmother has to be on there too.
