ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A boy was injured in a north St. Louis City shooting Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 3-year-old was shot in the torso in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police said the boy and four other kids, all under the age of 10, were inside a parked car as their mother brought groceries to a family member when gunshots rang out.
The mother was reportedly on the front porch when she heard the gunshots and took cover. When the gunfire stopped, the woman saw the boy had been shot. None of the other children were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editor's note: Police initially told News 4 the injured boy was 5 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.