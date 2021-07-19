STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 3-year-old Missouri boy drowned in Table Rock Lake Sunday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the boy from Nixa, Missouri was left unattended and went into the lake near the Mill Creek Park swim area. The child was not wearing a life vest when he went into the water. After he was found floating, the boy was flown to a Branson hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This is the 12th drowning Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D has responded to in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.