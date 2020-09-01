GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The driver of a truck who police say hit a child in Godfrey, Ill. before driving off has been taken into custody.
Officers believe the 3-year-old was hit by a 2007-2013 Silver or Gray GMC Sierra Truck with front end damage around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Delmar and Pine Grove Lane.
Officers said the child was dead when they arrived. Police believe the driver initially pulled over but then drove off.
Officers later found the driver and took him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.