ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 3-year-old was shot in north St. Louis City Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy showed up at a hospital after getting shot in the leg in the 4600 block of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. According to police, the boy was sitting on a porch with a parent when the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m.
No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
