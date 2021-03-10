**Editor's note: St. Louis Police initally said the child was grazed by a bullet but later issued a correction.
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child is recovering at a local hospital after being grazed by broken glass late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Police said the 3-year-old, who was injured by broken glass, was conscious and breathing when he arrived at the hospital for treatment.
