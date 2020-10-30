ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was hit by gunfire while in his father's moving car in north St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the child was in his father's car on Interstate 70 around Kingshighway when someone in a red car shot at them. Police said the car was hit multiple times and the 3-year-old was hit in the leg.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Police said the child's 2-year-old sister was also in the car. She and the father weren't hurt in the shooting.
No information on a possible suspect was released.
Editor's Note: The story has been corrected to show the updated location of the shooting per the St. Louie Metropolitan Police department.
