UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Union, Missouri Thursday morning.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told News 4 the child got ahold of a loaded gun and shot himself around 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Star Circle. The child was seriously injured in the incident, Sheriff Pelton said.
No other details have been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
