ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people are recovering at a local hospital after being shot on the Poplar Street Bridge overnight.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers found a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white Chevrolet stalled on the bridge near the state line. The men told police someone started shooting at them while they were driving in the westbound lanes.
One man was shot in the upper body while the other was struck in the lower body. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators later learned a 27-year-old woman was also inside the car during the shooting. She was injured and taken to a local hospital by a personal car before troopers arrived.
Police have not released information about the suspect(s) description.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.