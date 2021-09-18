KMOvGeneric_investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Detectives are investigating a shooting in a North City neighborhood that left three people wounded overnight Saturday.

Around midnight, three people who were shot arrived at a local hospital following a shooting in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Ave in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

All the victims are in stable condition, but it is unknown what led up to the shooting. The gender, identity or age of the victims have not been released. 

