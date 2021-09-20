ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Monday night.

#BREAKING #UPDATE This is now officially a homicide investigation. @SLMPD Chief Hayden tells me 2 women and 2 men were shot. One man is dead from his injuries. Dozens of people were gathered at 20th & St. Charles for a vigil of a friend who was shot there last night. @KMOV — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) September 21, 2021

The shooting happened near the intersection 20th and St. Charles Streets, which is located in the Downtown West neighborhood. Two women and two men were shot. One of the men died; the other three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told News 4 that dozens were at a vigil for 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas, who was shot and killed nearby early Monday morning, when someone started shooting into the crowd.