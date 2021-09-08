ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three schools in the Webster Groves School District are on lock-out as police search for two suspects.
According to the district, Bristol, Givens and Hudson schools went into lock-out as a precautionary measure shortly after school began Wednesday morning. The reason for the lock-out is because Rock Hill police are reportedly searching for two suspects who had been pulled over for a traffic violation. One of the suspects ran from the car and the other drove away.
School officials said all students and staff are safe in the schools. No other information has been made available.
