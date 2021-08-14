Debris on Poplar Street Bridge
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All westbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge were closed due to debris for more than an hour Saturday afternoon.

The view from the MoDOT camera shows crews cleaning up some type of debris on the Missouri side of the bridge. Westbound traffic is backed up as a result.

One lane re-opened around 3:00 p.m. Three lanes are still closed

